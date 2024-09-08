By Phil Westren at Carmarthen Park
PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY (SUNDAY)
Carmarthen Quins 10 Cornish Pirates 35
A FIRST half hat-trick scored by centre Matt McNab helped the Cornish Pirates on their way to victory in what was their third and final pre-season encounter.
Carmarthen Quins, near the start of what is their 150th season, were very much looking forward to playing and warmly welcoming the Pirates, with a good workout for both teams to be expected.
The Welsh side is also keen to soon compete in the new 10-team Super Rygbi Cymru competition, having seven days earlier showed up well in a friendly played at home against URC side Scarlets, before losing 26-14.
Having picked up just a few knocks last time out at Exeter Chiefs, the Pirates travelled not quite at full strength. Skipper John Stevens sat this one out, so backrower Hugh Bokenham was handed the captain’s armband. As for the Quins, with former ‘Pirate’ Rhodri Davies (a try-scoring hero in the win against Saracens three years ago) in their squad, they were led by flanker Gethin Davies for what was his 100th appearance.
With the match underway at the home team’s Carmarthen Park ground, where the Pirates had lost a British & Irish Cup tie 17-12 back in 2013, it was the hosts who were also first to score, a try by centre Harrison Griffiths converted by fly-half Osian Jones.
However, quickly responding the Pirates soon levelled matters thanks to their opening try by centre Matt McNab to which fly-half Bruce Houston added the extras.
Of no surprise the opening exchanges showed a fair level of physicality as both sides battled it out, before a second converted touchdown by McNab put the Pirates in front.
The Quins shortly after reduced the deficit thanks to a successfully struck Jones penalty, but in general the Pirates were now dominating in important areas and nearing half-time it was firstly skipper Bokenham who registered his team’s third try, which was again converted by Houston, and then McNab crossed for his hat-trick, with Houston adding two points once more to make it 28-10 at the break.
Thoughts thus far for the Pirates? Perhaps simply ‘pleasing’ should suffice. The scrum was dominant, and when ‘Macca’ hit gaps at pace and scored the Quins had been unable to deny him.
Into the second period there was no flourish of ‘Pirate’ points to match that witnessed at the conclusion of the first forty.
A blend of less dominance and a rejuvenated Carmarthen performance would see a more even contest, and it was not until all but the very end that the scoreboard operator would once again be disturbed.
Captain Bokenham notched a second try of the match, with replacement Iwan Jenkins landing the conversion to ultimately record a convincing win.
CORNISH PIRATES: 15 Iwan Price-Thomas 14 Robin Wedlake 13 Matt McNab 12 Harry Yates 11 Arthur Relton 10 Bruce Houston 9 Dan Hiscocks; 1 Billy Young 2 Morgan Nelson 3 James French 4 Matt Cannon 5 Charlie Rice 6 Josh King 7 Will Gibson 8 Hugh Bokenham (captain). Replacements (all used): Harry Hocking, Sol Moody, Oisin Michel, Jay Tyack, Ollie Andrews, Barnaby Elderkin (guest player), Alex Everett, Will Rigelsford (guest player), Iwan Jenkins, Charlie McCaig, Will Trewin.
Tries: McNab (3), Bokenham (2); Convs: Houston (4), Iwan Jenkins.
Full focus for the Cornish Pirates now turns fully to the business side of the season, starting with a league opener away to Nottingham on Friday, September 20. A measure of the side will become a little clearer then, and as the 2024-25 campaign develops.