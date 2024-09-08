Having picked up just a few knocks last time out at Exeter Chiefs, the Pirates travelled not quite at full strength. Skipper John Stevens sat this one out, so backrower Hugh Bokenham was handed the captain’s armband. As for the Quins, with former ‘Pirate’ Rhodri Davies (a try-scoring hero in the win against Saracens three years ago) in their squad, they were led by flanker Gethin Davies for what was his 100th appearance.