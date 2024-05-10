By Phil Westren
FOLLOWING certain other player news released by the Cornish Pirates this week, it is confirmed that full-back/wing Kyle Moyle will be retiring from full-time professional rugby at the end of the season to work locally in the construction industry.
Now aged 31, the product of Penzance & Newlyn RFC's youth section, where he was part of a talented group that included such as Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jack Nowell, Kyle made his debut for the Cornish Pirates as a replacement back in December 2012, when he impressed in a 30-10 points British & Irish Cup win away to Swansea.
Injuries at times initially disrupted his progress, but Kyle would prove himself a scintillating runner who scored some super tries. Also, it was no surprise that he attracted Premiership interest, which led to him eventually signing for Gloucester Rugby on a short-term deal in November 2020, before on the back of several impressive performances putting pen to paper on a full-time contract early in January 2021.
In total, Kyle made 43 appearances for the ‘Cherry & Whites’, before making a welcome return to the Cornish Pirates ahead of this 2023/24 season. Since then, he has played in a further 13 matches for the club, to take his tally to 149 – meaning, of course, that if he features at home to Coventry this coming Saturday, he will proudly reach the 150 games milestone.
Speaking about this latest player news, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle has said: “Kyle proved himself a fantastic player, who deservedly earned his chance to play for Gloucester in the Premiership, before completing a full circle when making a welcome return to his hometown club.
“Possessing a good skill set and a sound kicking game, it is Kyle’s ability to beat a man one on one that has stood out, plus seeing him pass on his acquired knowledge to young players such as Will Trewin and Arthur Relton has been lovely to see, as we all now wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”