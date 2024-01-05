SIX Cornish bowlers are travelling to York this weekend for the Short Mat Players Tour British Open, writes Nicholas Truscott.
Peter Hore (Holmans) is in Group Three against Jonathan Payne (BEL), Jimmy Broatch (SCO), James Bethune (SCO), Thelma Hacker (ENG) and John Kyle-Price (ENG)
Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity) is in Group 21 against William Lenza (SCO), David Blundell (ENG), Pon Brady (SCO), Steven Roberts (ENG) and& Lawrence Moffat (SCO).
Steve Smith (St Newlyn East) is in Group 22 against Debbie Cochrane (SCO), Ian Ding (ENG), Dave Goddard (ENG), Damion Ellis (WAL) and Jayne Smith (IOM).
Martyn Featherstone (Saltash Kernow) is in Group 26 against Roger Green (ENG), Pete Arthur (ENG), Keith Lackford (ENG), Cecil Dillon (IRE) and Stephen Gale (IOM)
Elise Daniell (Holmans) is in Group 28 against Bob Taylor (ENG), Steve Easter (ENG), Bent Neilsen (DEN), James Pickthall (SCO) and Dafydd Howell (WAL).
The event follows the usual SMPT format with group games played tomorrow and Sunday morning followed by Cup, Plate and Shield knockout competitions for the top two, third and fourth and fifth and sixth in each group respectively.
A number of games will be live-streamed via the SMPT social media sites over the two days.