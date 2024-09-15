By Kevin Marriott at Bodieve Park
SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Wadebridge Town 2 Dobwalls 3
JOE Cook’s powerful header four minutes into time added on turned a draw into victory for Dobwalls at top six rivals Wadebridge on Saturday.
The commanding centre-half, who had been a rock at the back for Ben Washam’s unbeaten side, ventured up for a free-kick and when dead ball expert Anthony Davey produced an inch-perfect cross, Cook was there to add the finishing touch.
In an end-to-end finale with the game poised at 2-2, it could have gone either way, but Dobwalls were worthy winners.
The visitors didn’t have it easy – they were reduced to nine men for the start of the second half after sin bins for Denham Guild and Kaycee Ogwu just before the break – but this young side are growing in confidence.
Wadebridge had plenty of chances and the ball flew across the six-yard box several times without a finishing touch, but they weren’t at their best, particularly at the back.
They made a nervy start and it took an excellent save from Rob Rosevear to deny Josh Johnson a third minute opener.
Dobwalls appealed for a penalty in the 22nd minute when Kai Burrell went down just inside the box, but the officials waved their protests away.
Wadebridge then swept into the lead somewhat against the run of play when Dobwalls keeper James Morley could only parry a right wing cross and Billy Hopcroft made no mistake from the rebound.
The visitors drew level in spectacular fashion in the 41st minute when the ball broke to Charlie Castlehouse 25 yards out and he sent a stunning right foot shot into the top corner.
But Wadebridge restored their lead on the strike of half-time when Matt Lloyd was ideally placed to finish after Dobwalls had failed to cut out a cross from the right.
Things went from bad to worse as Guild was sin-binned for dissent, closely followed a minute later by winger Ogwu, who was punished for allegedly swearing at a linesman.
But the visitors survived their disadvantage without conceding more goals and once restored to full strength they equalised in the 65th minute.
Ogwu, who had troubled the Bridgers’ defence all afternoon without an end product, finally delivered a killer cross from the left and Kai Burrell was on hand to finish off from six yards.
Dobwalls then had a great chance to take the lead for the first time after 77 minutes, but Dan Tate’s header just cleared the bar.
Another opportunity for the visitors came two minutes from the end of normal time when Burrell forced the ball past keeper Rosevear, but could only watch on as the ball bounced just wide.
Wadebridge relied on breakaways, but they couldn’t make anything of their pressure.
The winner came at the other end in the fourth minute of time added on when Davey’s free-kick from the left picked out Cook, who directed his header back across goal and wide of Rosevear into the net.
The referee somehow found nine minutes of added time, during which Wadebridge pushed hard for an equaliser, but it was Dobwalls’ day.
WADEBRIDGE TOWN: Rob Rosevear, Dylan Peters, Sam Gerken, Sam Wickins, Keiron Bishop (Tom Harris 70), Lewis Webber, Billy Hopcroft, James Hamson, Kyle Flew, Matt Lloyd, Jacob Smale. Subs: Brad Rowe, Harry Hopcroft, Haiden Chapman, Louis Taylor.
DOBWALLS: James Morley, Adam Kenyon, Taylor Davey, Dan Tate, Joe Cook, James Forrest (Ryan Geach 76), Kai Burrell, Denham Guild (Hayden Baugh 60), Josh Johnson, Charlie Castlehouse (Oscar Larrieu 60), Kaycee Ogwu (Anthony Davey 80).
Men of the match: Wadebridge Town – Lewis Webber; Dobwalls – Joe Cook.