By Roger Stephens
Looe and District Pool League Second Division – Sunday, September 29
JJ’s C played host to the boys and girls from the Legion A and just edged to victory in a cracker.
Legion captain Sue Jones went off first for her side and did a sterling job by beating Lennox Leavy 2-0.
New boy Logan Singleton then took out Mike Busby 2-0, but JJ’s C came storming backing when Dean Jones and Toby Spring took out Stuart Devoy and Darren Thomas, both 2-0.
This one was going all the way down to the last frame, but after Brandon Kebell (JJ’s C) and Craig Skeldon shared the first two frames, it was Brandon that held his nerve to give the new boys a superb start.
At the Moon, the home team took on visitors JJ’s Pooligans, formerly JJ’s B.
Jack Thomas for the Moon got his side off to a good start by taking out Thiago Bond 2-0, but that was as good as it got for the hosts who then lost four straight matches.
To begin with, George Miller went down 2-0 to Blaine Walton, while.Sean Caudwell put up a fight before going down 2-1 to Pooligans captain Kierran Bond.
Next up Daryl Beard didn’t fare any better against Aaron Rix losing 2-0, and things weren’t getting any better for the home team.
With the match won, JJ’s pressed home their advantage, as although home captain Joseph Ridley showed some resistance, he lost 2-1 to Elliot Keen.
A 4-1 scoreline in favour of the visitors tells us all we need to know how comfortable the victory was, as was the fact it was 8-4 in frames.
The next round of fixtures in both Division One and Division Two are on Sunday, October 13.