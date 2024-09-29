By Robbie Morris at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 3 Street 1
THE returning Luke Cloke scored twice asTorpoint Athletic got their second league win of the season on Saturday afternoon when they beatsecond-placed Street at The Mill.
Cloke missed last weekend’s FA Vase victory at Honiton Town, but took just 40 seconds to nearly get on the scoresheet as he broke clear.
However, his effort from 18 yards was pushed around the post by visiting keeper Rhomey Ashby-Hammond.
Just before the quarter-hour mark, ‘The Cobblers’,who included well-travelled striker Stuart Bowker amongst their substitutes, took the lead when good build-up play found Harry Foster free in the area to sidefoot home from 10 yards.
Ten minutes later saw home man of the match Will Sullivan make the most of a Street defensive mix-up, but his shot was blocked by Ashby-Hammond.
Just past the half hour mark, Toby Stephens had an effort on the edge of the area, which was well saved by home keeper Ryan Rickard. Then, a minute a later, Shay Corrick had a shot from 20 yards which was saved with ease as the visitors had a spell of pressure.
With five minutes remaining of the first half, Street were reduced to ten men when Alessandro Costanza was shown a straight red card when a high foot went into the face of Torpoint’s Fred Chapman as he was going for a header.
Just before half-time, the hosts made the most of their extra man advantage as Sullivan crossed the ball from the right for Cloke to fire home from six yards to level the scores.
Right after the restart, the hosts took the lead when a long ball was played on to Cloke who raced clear of the visitors’ defence and fired home past the keeper.
The visitors responded as a cross into the area found Stephens, but his headed effort was well saved by Rickard.
On the hour mark the hosts had a chance to double their advantage when Mason Elliott sent in a cross from the left which found Cloke, but the former Callington Town and St Blazey frontman blasted his effort over the bar from 10 yards. And within a couple of minutes, Sullivan did likewise from a similar distance.
With 15 minutes remaining, Torpoint went further in front when a Harry Jeffery corner found Elliot Crawford at the far post to blast the ball home on his first match back since returning from neighbours SaltashUnited.
In the latter stages of the match Jeffery had his effort put around the post by the visiting keeper from 15 yards, and in the final five minutes Cloke saw an effort from 30 yards go narrowly wide of the post.
The Point are due to visit South West Peninsula League Premier West side Bodmin Town in the first round of the Cornwall Senior Cup on Tuesday night (7.30pm), and are back in league action on Saturday when they welcome bottom side Welton Rovers to the Mill for a 3pm kick-off.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Rory Simmons, Josh Pope, Sam Morgan, Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford, Freddie Chapman, Jed Smale (Harry Jeffery 47), Will Sullivan, Luke Cloke (Jaiden Miller 88), Mason Elliott. Subs not used: Sam Rutter, Callum Holder, Dom Murray.
STREET: Rhomey Ashby- Hammond, Callum Laird, Zeph Collins (Jake Horsey 48), Alessandro Costanza, Joel Jackson (Solomon Padmore 80), Archie Heywood (Jacob Shore 63), Joshua Radford, Jakob Dickens, Harry Foster, Shay Corrick, Toby Stephens. Subs not used: Stuart Bowker, Ben Watson.
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Will Sullivan.