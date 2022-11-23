Chiefs’ U18 quartet called up to international squads
Exeter Chiefs have had four Under-18 players called up to international squads.
Barnaby Elderkin, Jeremy Tuima and Louie Drennan have been selected for England U18s’ regional camp this weekend, while Max Ferguson has been named in the Welsh equivalent.
Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs Women’s duo Emily Tuttosi and Hope Rogers have been named in World Rugby’s Women’s Dream Team for 2022.
The Chiefs’ first team face a trip to Newcastle Falcons in the Gallagher Premiership on Friday night (7.45pm), with live commentary of the game on BB Radio Devon.
