Chiefs end three-match losing run with hard-fought win
By Nigel Walrond | Sports Editor |
[email protected]
Sunday 13th November 2022 8:47 pm
Exeter Chiefs logo (Exeter Chiefs )
Exeter Chiefs ended their three-game losing streak with a hard-fought 22-17 win over London Irish at Sandy Park.
Close-range tries from back-five forwards Dave Ewers and Ruben Van Heerden put Exeter ahead as they nullified Irish’s potent attack, before Olly Woodburn’s interception try shortly before the break made it 19-3 at the interval.
Samoan No.8 So’otala Fa’aso’o pulled a try back as Irish put pressure on the Chiefs, but the hosts’ defence stood firm.
Visiting replacement Tom Pearson scored another touchdown with three minutes left to set up a nervy finale, but Exeter held on.
The win lifted Exeter up to sixth place in the Premiership table.
