Chiefs end three-match losing run with hard-fought win

By Nigel Walrond   |   Sports Editor   |
Sunday 13th November 2022 8:47 pm
[email protected]
Share
Exeter Chiefs logo
Exeter Chiefs logo (Exeter Chiefs )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Exeter Chiefs ended their three-game losing streak with a hard-fought 22-17 win over London Irish at Sandy Park.

Close-range tries from back-five forwards Dave Ewers and Ruben Van Heerden put Exeter ahead as they nullified Irish’s potent attack, before Olly Woodburn’s interception try shortly before the break made it 19-3 at the interval.

Samoan No.8 So’otala Fa’aso’o pulled a try back as Irish put pressure on the Chiefs, but the hosts’ defence stood firm.

Visiting replacement Tom Pearson scored another touchdown with three minutes left to set up a nervy finale, but Exeter held on.

The win lifted Exeter up to sixth place in the Premiership table.

    More About:

    Exeter Chiefs
    Share

    Comments

    To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

    All comments 0