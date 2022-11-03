Chiefs duo named by Scotland to face Fiji

Exeter Chiefs duo Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray have been named in the Scotland squad for this Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series game against Fiji at BT Murrayfield (1pm).

Full-back Hogg is one of six changes Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made to his starting line-up after their narrow home defeat to Australialast Saturday.

One of the most notable is at fly-half, where Adam Hastings takes over from Blair Kinghorn, who missed a late penalty that would have seen them beat the Wallabies.

Gray is named on the bench, but his brother Richie is in the starting line-up along with centres Chris Harris and Cameron Redpath.

SCOTLAND TEAM TO FACE FIJI

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 93 caps. 14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) 30 caps 13. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 36 caps 12. Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 2 caps 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 20 caps 10. Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby) 26 caps 9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 55 caps 1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 13 caps 2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps 3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 51 caps 4. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 67 caps 5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) 56 caps 6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby, capt) 33 caps 7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 52 caps 8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps

16. Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) 4 caps 17. Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby) 20 caps 18. Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped 19. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 69 caps 20. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 1 cap 21. Ben White (London Irish) 6 caps 22. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 35 caps 23. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 8 caps.