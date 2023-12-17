SOUTH West Lakes’ rainbow trout waters stay open until the end of the December, writes Chris Hall.
As temperatures fell over the month (with snow for a few days), fishing became more challenging for those brave anglers who ventured out.
Burrator produced some reasonable fishing, with anglers averaging 1.8 fish per rod – most of these were caught off the banks at Longstone and Bennetts, with Blue Damsels, Black and Yellow lures and Olive Damsels catching the fish on intermediate and sinking lines.
Season’s best fish and summary:
Kennick – 4lb rainbow, caught by Graham Roberts on 10th October, fishing deep from a boat off Hawthorn Point. The Peninsula Classic individual bank competition (June 25) was won by Alex Venn, with a bag of three fish weighing in at 6lb 8oz, while the pairs competition (May 14) was won by Alec Hoare and James Friendship (catching a bag of 10 fish weighing in at 21lb 2oz).
Siblyback – 4lb 9oz rainbow, caught by Martin Stevens on 28th April. The annual Snowbee team bank competition (April 2) was won by the Roche Angling Club (Tony Chipman, Dave Perks, Pete Williams and John Huckings) with a joint bag of 21 fish weighing in at 32lb 7oz.
Burrator – 4lb rainbow, caught by Paul Avery on April 6, one of five fish caught while fishing in the top three feet of water from a float tube using a slow, stripped retrieve.
Stithians – 4lb rainbow, caught by Roger Clark, from Truro, in mid June.
Fernworthy – 2lb 8oz brown trout caught by Rodney Wevill on April 6.
Colliford – 45cm brown trout caught by Daniel Gilbert – one of nine fish caught using a Soldier Palmer, on July 1.
Roadford – 3lb 5oz brown trout, caught by Jamie Gilman (from Plympton) using a beetle pattern, fishing from the dam area on May 14.
Please see the website (www.swlakestrust.org.uk/trout-fishing) for more information on buying tickets, boat availability and booking, and forthcoming events.
The South West Fly Fair will be held at Roadford on February 25.