Kennick – 4lb rainbow, caught by Graham Roberts on 10th October, fishing deep from a boat off Hawthorn Point. The Peninsula Classic individual bank competition (June 25) was won by Alex Venn, with a bag of three fish weighing in at 6lb 8oz, while the pairs competition (May 14) was won by Alec Hoare and James Friendship (catching a bag of 10 fish weighing in at 21lb 2oz).