CORNISH pole vaulter Molly Caudery’s hopes of a fairytale finish to a dream season ended in disappointment this morning as she failed to get past the first stage at the Paris Olympics.
The Illogan-born athlete had won the world indoor title earlier in the year, setting a British record in the process, but a failure to jump 4.55 metres from three attempts in qualifying means her dreams are over for another four years.
Such was her self belief, she entered the competition with the highest jump of all the competitors, but failed, a complete surprise considering her 4.92-metre record – the best in the world in 2024 – was some 37cm more.