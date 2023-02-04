LAUNCESTON'S hopes of a mid-table finish in Regional One South West have been given a boost by the loan signing of versatile back Conrad Burne from Plymouth Albion.
Burne, who tends to play on the wing or at full-back, will line up at 15 later today place of James Slater who is unavailable, for the home clash with Brixham at Polson Bridge (2.30pm).
With player/coach Ryan Westren out for the rest of the season following a shoulder operation and Joe Stansfield and Jack Stanton both at university in Cardiff, joint head coach Ian Goldsmith feels the move has come up at the right time.
He said: "Conrad is a rapid back three player, who mainly plays on the right wing.
"Conrad has not been featuring much recently for Plymouth and needs some game time.
"Hopefully the partnership works with Conrad getting some games so he can get back into the Plymouth squad as soon as possible.
"For us, we gain a quality back, which we have been short of recently."