By Keith Field
St Mellion Golf Club Seniors’ Section latest - ‘The Fossils’
A BUSY week for some Fossils as a party of 20 travelled to the Forest of Arder on Sunday for this year’s tour, led by captain Chris de Beaufort.
A number of partners also travelled to the Midlands course to enjoy three days of golf. Indeed, some travelled up sooner to enjoy an extra day at the resort.
After the ‘intense’ pressure of three rounds at Forest of Arden, the party returned on Wednesday ready for the Texas Scramble awaiting their presence on Thursday.
The Kernow course had softened up a little and perhaps the greens were a tad slower but overall, still in great condition as autumn flexed its muscles with a cold breeze and a few showers on the day.
There were some great scores recorded with the best by the team assembled at the morning’s registration, i.e. Chris de Beaufort, Pete Mehigan and Guy Pennington, as unfortunately there were a few late drop outs.
Part of the victors’ success were no less than eight birdies in their round.
Results: 1 – Guy Pennington, Chris de Beaufort and Pete Mehigan – 57.5; 2 – Peter Lee, Ron Edwards, Melvyn Carter and Dave Morton – 59.2; 3 – Mathew Braithwaite, Derek Baldwin, Rob Parsonage and Pete Williams – 60.3; 4 – Ian Edwards, Peter Pascoe and Mike Page – 60.75; 5 – Lawrence Drew, James MacDonald, Mike D Newton and Lawrence Rowley – 60.75.
Also on the day, Bruce Sobey and Keith Field were scheduled to meet the challenge of Nigel Coulson-Stevens and John Raphael in the Summer Pairs Knockout.
Unfortunately, Raphael had suffered a mishap on his return from Forest of Arden and was unable to play but his partner fully accepted the somewhat daunting challenge on his own.
The first few holes fell to the pairing but after a couple of wayward shots, Coulson-Stevens mounted a comeback fully utilising his shot allowance, so that by the turn it was all square.
However, on the back nine the pressure told and Sobey and Field started to amassed a lead that they would not relinquish and eventually on the 16th finally took the match 3&2.
The victors were full of praise for Coulson-Stevens for his resolute play throughout the contest as every hole had to be won by accurate stroke play.
The best and outstanding result of the week unfolded last Saturday when Fossil, Keith Abbott scored a stunning victory in the St Mellion’s Individual Nicklaus Summer Knockout.
Having fought through four tough rounds, he came face to face with Charles Connaris in the final where he produced such a display of excellent golf that he overwhelmed his opponent 5&4.
St Mellion Ladies’ Section latest by Sue Wenmoth
COMPETITORS were hoping the black clouds would disappear for the Breast Cancer Now Brooch competition, but the rain soon arrived and although intermittent the rain didn’t stay away for long, the later starters were luckier and played the back nine in dry conditions.
The green keepers have worked their magic on the greens, as even in the wet conditions they were lightning fast!
Winner: Louisa McCartney – 74 (80-6); Runner-up: Hilda McKinley (101-26) – 75; 3 Katy Milne – (89-12) – 77; 4 Karen Ford (104-26) – 78; 5 Anita Gruitt (96-18) – 78.
Nine-hole Stableford: Winner: Carole Webb – 18pts; Runner-up: Hilary Wratten – 11pts.