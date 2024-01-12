CALLINGTON have announced that well-travelled batsman Kian Burns is to rejoin the club for the T20 Kernow Crash at the very least.
The hard-hitting youngster, who played six games for the club in the COVID-19-affected 2020 season and a full season in the 2021 campaign, rejoins the Greens from Penzance where he played an even number of games in the firsts and seconds in 2023.
The Devonian has also turned out for the likes of Lewdown, Bridestowe, Roche and Truro, and also has several caps for Cornwall.
Burns’ highlight at Callington last time was a rapid 97 from just 41 balls in a derby victory over Werrington in the T20 Kernow Crash.