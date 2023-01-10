BUDE Town have bolstered their squad for their promotion push for Western League football by signing former professional Gabby Rogers and attacker Orlando Anker.
Rogers, 21, departed National League North outfit Kidderminster Harriers on Monday after being asked to be released from his contract to move back to North Devon, and has remarkably decided to join a club that play four divisions below in South West Peninsula League Premier West.
Rogers, who can play in midfield or out wide, was on the books of Torquay United before spells at Exeter City and Yeovil Town, the latter of which saw him make his debut against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup and his Football League bow against Newport County in 2018.
He went on to make 23 appearances in all competitions for the Glovers as well as a loan spell at Salisbury, before rejoining Torquay United in the summer of 2021 – making seven appearances – before loan spells at Truro City and Plymouth Parkway.
He joined Harriers ahead of the current season where he made 18 appearances in all competitions.
The Seasiders have also signed 20-year-old attacker Anker from Southern League oufit Bideford, who counts Newquay, Helston Athletic and Tiverton Town amongst his former clubs.
See full story in this week's Bude and Stratton Post, out tomorrow.