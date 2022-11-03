Brook defeat Helston with fine team display

Thursday 3rd November 2022
Millbrook AFC
(Millbrook AFC )

Millbrook produced an excellent all-round team performance to beat Helston Athletic 2-0 at Jenkins Park on Tuesday night in the Western League Premier Division.

On a blustery night, chances were at a premium in the opening 45 minutes as Brook welcomed former players Tom Payne and Rikki Shepherd back to the club.

However, four minutes into the second period, a superb cross from the right by Tylor Love-Holmes was flicked in by Josh Johnson.

Laurence Murray wrapped the three points up five minutes from time with a breakaway goal after he intercepted a poor pass from a Helston defender.

But Brook had a late scare when Payne hit the crossbar with a trademark 20-yard free-kick.

Millbrook
