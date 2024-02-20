LAUNCESTON will have to wait at least another few months for a first win over Brixham since promotion back in 2019/20 after the Fishermen left Polson Bridge with a 28-21 victory on Saturday.
Played in tough conditions, the visitors led 11-0 after 24 minutes thanks to two Joel Ashworth penalties which were added to by JP Simonetti’s score in the corner.
The Cornish All Blacks responded with a try three minutes before the break through skipper for the day Brandon Rowley, but scrum-half Jamie Hext’s scorer before the break, which was added to by Ashworth’s superb touchline conversion, meant it was 18-7 at the turnaround.
Launceston started the second half well and scored through inside-centre Cam Fogden, but Brixham again responded quickly as winger Matt Crosscombe reached the whitewash (14-25).
Rowley’s second of the afternoon 19 minutes before the end, with James Tucker adding his third conversion of the afternoon, meant they trailed by just four, before Ashworth’s third penalty 12 minutes from time meant the hosts needed a converted try to draw.
And despite having some promising positions, Brixham’s defence held on to move further clear of the Cornishmen in the battle for fourth, and ensure Launceston have earned just a draw against them in recent seasons. See this week’s Post for a full report on the game as well as the thoughts of Launceston joint head coach, Ian Goldsmith.