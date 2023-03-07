FOUR County Short Mat Bowls County Championship titles will be decided at Carnmoggas Indoor Bowling Club this weekend.
First up on Saturday morning will be the Fours, which get underway at 9am, with the Singles following at 1pm.
On Sunday, the Pairs will be played first, getting underway at 9am, with the Triples following at 12 noon.
County Fours: Simon Lees, Ray Jeffery, Morgan Lees & Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity), Sandra Worton, John Worton, Carol Dodd & Steve Smith (St Newlyn East), Elise Daniell, Kevin Williams, Luke Jolly & Peter Hore (Holmans & Porthleven), Neil Gribble, Graham Reeves, Alan Holden & Mollie Jones (Landrake), Mark Slack, Martin Boraston, Caroline Trubshaw, Alan Trubshaw (Duloe), Tony Jago, Mark Albon, Meg Horrell & Ken Horrel (lWithiel & Luxulyan), Peter Rendle, Sally Dewdney, Pat Ayotte & Mark Payne (Penzance), Heidi Kerr, Richard Kerr, Dianne Shorthouse & Dennis Shorthouse (Landrake).
County 4 Wood Singles: Karen Watson (Saltash), Peter Hore (Holmans), Dennis Shorthouse (Landrake), Alan Trubshaw (Duloe), Rita Hancock (Blisland), John Worton (St Newlyn East), Paddy Spear (Saltash Kernow), David Balow (Marazion).
County 2 Wood Pairs: Tony Jago & Steve Smith (Withiel & St Newlyn East),Sandra & John Worton (St Newlyn East), Phil Searle & Alan Holden (Landrake), John Read & Martin Boraston (Duloe), Karen Watson & David Cole (Saltash), Nigel Nicholls & Ray Jeffery (Newlyn Trinity), Dennis Shorthouse & Richard Kerr (Landrake), Peter Hore & Elise Daniell (Holmans).
County Triples: Neil Gribble, Dennis Shorthouse & Richard Kerr (Landrake), John Worth, Brenda Sleep & Richard Clark (Dobwalls), Keith Whatley, Malcolm Daniels & Frederick Spurr (Penlee & Marazion), Nigel Nicholls, Ray Jeffery & Percy Tripp (Newlyn Trinity), Steve Smith, John Worton & Sandra Worton (St Newlyn East), Mike Day, Steve Ball & Lorraine Ball (Saltash), Alan Trubshaw, Caroline Trubshaw & Martin Boraston (Duloe), Ken Horrell, Meg Horrell & Tony Jago (Withiel).
Spectators are welcome at the venue on both days.
Meanwhile, the Inter Area Match scheduled for Sunday, March 19, has been cancelled and replaced with an open day for members between 10am and 3pm, with a £4 mat fee payable.