BODMIN Town’s upcoming evening home matches against Camelford and Wadebridge Town have both been rescheduled due to floodlight problems at Priory Park.
Visibility was a problem during Tuesday night’s Cornwall Senior Cup tie at home to Torpoint Athletic, and following complaints, Town have asked the South West Peninsula League to switch these matches.
It means next Tuesday’s home date with Camelford (October 8) has been moved to Saturday, March 15, while the Wadebridge match, set for Friday, November 8 has been pushed back to the next day.
The league have also spoken to Bodmin to ensure that once the clocks go back at the end of the month, that kick-off times may need to be brought forward.