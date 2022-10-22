Bodmin sign Marks from Blazey
Saturday 22nd October 2022 4:00 pm
Bodmin Town manager Dane Bunney has swooped to re-sign Kyle Marks from St Blazey.
Bunney is looking to add players to his squad after recently taking over the hot seat at Priory Park.
They are still seeking their first win since he took over the reins three matches ago.
Bodmin are next in action on Wednesday night when they play host to Camelford.
