THE three Cornish Times rugby union clubs in Counties Two Cornwall have found out their league fixtures for the 2024/25 season which gets underway on Saturday, September 7.
There has not been an unluckier club across the country than Saltash in the last two seasons.
The Moorlands Lane outfit have lost just three league matches from a possible 44, but with just one team going up, they have been pipped on each occasion by St Ives and then Redruth Seconds.
Having racked up dozens of points and seen clubs concede, Steve Down’s men will hope it is a case of third time lucky.
Falmouth are the side to come down from Counties One Western West, while from the opposite direction are Hayle and Wadebridge Camels Seconds.
The two sides that were relegated are Illogan Park and Camborne School of Mines.
The Ashes start with their longest trip of the season down to St Just before welcoming Bodmin a week later.
An always awkward trip to Veor awaits on September 21 before a trip to Falmouth to round off the month.
Saltash’s dates with Liskeard-Looe are set for November 16 and March 1, the first of which at Moorlands Lane, while the reverse fixture with Bodmin is on December 14.
Liskeard-Looe welcome Helston on the opening day.
The Lions finished ninth with eight wins and a draw from their 22 games, and will hope for an improvement towards the top half.
Bodmin were a place below but needed a final day victory to be sure of avoiding the second relegation spot ahead of Illogan Park.
Bodmin have an incredibly tough start with trips to Veor and Saltash before welcoming Falmouth on matchday three.
The derbies with Liskeard-Looe see them visit Lux Park on November 9 before the return at Clifden Park on February 15.
The final day games on April 5 are the reverse of the season openers.