EARLIER in the month it was the rain, but now it is the big freeze that is affecting local sport.
Launceston's Regional One South West rugby trip to Drybrook was called off yesterday, as were the Toolstation Western League Premier Division matches involving Saltash United, away to Ashton and Backwell, and Torpoint Athletic at Sherborne Town.
Launceston Seconds' Counties Three Cornwall home game with St Agnes at Polson Bridge today has also been called off due to a frozen pitch.
Callington Town versus Penzance in the SWPL Premier West is also off, as is Credton United versus Holsworthy in Premier East.
But definitely on are Camelford v Dobwalls (3pm), Wadebridge Town against Launceston (2.15pm), and Liskeard Athletic at home to Newquay (2.15pm) – all in Premier West, as is Millbrook's Western League game at home to Street.