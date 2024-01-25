PLYMOUTH Gladiators star Ben Barker has confirmed his participation in the Benevolent Fund Bonanza at Workington on March 16.
Barker has ridden in all 13 previous fund-raising Bonanzas and has his name on the winners’ list after emerging victorious at Birmingham in 2012. The meeting will see him race at Northside for the first time.
He said: “I’ve never been there so that will be good. I’ve seen it, it looks like a track I will ride well. We’ll just go there and get stuck in, and what will be will be.
“(SRBF chairman) Paul Ackroyd rang me and asked, ‘Do I need to ask you the question?’ I said, ‘No you don’t!’
“I finished last season injured. I’m fit and feeling good now. It took a while to heal but we got there and I’m back working and ready for next season.
“The Ben Fund was able to help me a bit. They help everyone when it’s needed and that’s why I support it as well as I do.”