By Roger Stephens
Looe and District Pool League sponsored by the Coddy Shack and Key Solar
HIGH-FLYERS Barbican went into town to take on Division Two’s bottom side, the Ship Looe on Sunday, October 20.
Captain Dave Merrifield went in first for the Ship and lost to Justin Woods 2-0, before team-mate Josh Henwood took on Mark Porter and went down by the same score.
It wasn’t looking good for the hosts at this point and Barbican kept their foot on the gas as Scott Wright beat Ollie Palmer 2-0, Steve Graham edged past Claire Henwood 2-1 and Si Hunt beat Finley O’Brien without dropping a frame.
JJ’s C played host to Halfway Crooks Polbathic.
Mike Busby went in first for JJ’s and beat visiting captain Ellie Buckingham 2-0.
Brandon Kebbell then carried on the good work in seeing off Chris Elford 2-0.
JJ’s were flying, but were brought to an abrupt halt by Liskeard singles champion Duane Elliot who took out Jamie Wright 2-0.
Young gun Toby Spring beat Matt Oliver 2-0 to complete the match win, before Crooks’ Michael Prowse beat Callum Smith 2-0 in the last game to give his side an extra point.
At the bottom of the division it was the HarbourMoon who entertained the Legion B Polperro.
Kye Skeldon and Dean Short got the visitors off to a flying start by beating George Miller and Joseph Ridley, both by 2-0 scorelines, before Aaron Eagleton pulled one back for the hosts when he beat Mike Beck without dropping a frame.
Legion B’s Faye Short did a captain’s job by beating Sean Caudwell 2-1, thus securing the match win and points for her team.
Moon’s Daryl Beard took the last game when he beat Phil Cunningham 2-0, but it was the Legion went away with the spoils 3-2.