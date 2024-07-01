Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, June 29
BEN Attfield produced a captain’s innings as Lanhydrock picked up a third victory of the season with a 48-run success at St Minver.
The all-rounder went in at three after openers Jamie Eldridge (63) and Luke Buckland (22) set the platform, and plundered nine fours and six sixes in his unbeaten 130 from 110 balls.
He shared stands of 105 with Eldridge and 100 with Jacob Eldridge (19) as they finished on an impressive 282-6.
St Minver’s response was a solid affair and they were 207-4 before the big wicket of Alek Gill was taken.
They then slowed to 234-9 as the left-arm spin of Gary Jones (3-33) and seam of Jamie Eldridge (4-50) proved crucial.
Callington Seconds raced to a four-wicket victory at South Petherwin to remain fourth in the table.
However they picked up just 16 points after only taking three wickets in a home total of 218-3.
Spinners Rhys Hodge (1-28) and Rich Brown (0-25) kept the runs down while debutant Oscar Crichton took 2-59.
Against a home side missing several regulars, Cally attacked with freedom and were home in less than 27 overs.
Opener Ben Allsop made 79 before Nick Parker (43) and Ollie Allsop (41) got going.
Some late wickets fell, but Cally remain fourth.
Menheniot-Looe lost by six wickets at Holsworthy.
The East Cornwall side were dismissed for exactly 200 after recovering from 106-5.
Number seven Tom Rogers top scored with 49 while earlier on there were useful contributions from the returning Matt James (32) and Lachie Osborne (22).
Rogers and Peter Nance (22) added 51 before Rogers was joined by father Hugh (18) to secure maximum batting points.
The visitors were well in the game at 67-3 with a wicket apiece for Hugh Rogers, Pete Nance and Matt James, but a stand of 99 between Herschelle Poggenpoel (50no) and Sam Stacey (55) set up the hosts to get home with more than nine overs to spare.
Elsewhere in the division, Ryan Pooley struck a remarkable 217 not out as Werrington Seconds dismantled bottom side Tintagel at Ladycross.
Playing against the side he left over the winter, the all-rounder hammered 26 fours and 11 sixes from number three as Jason Seldon’s men racked up a huge 381-8.
To Tintagel’s credit their batsmen worked hard and reached maximum batting points in their 209-8.
Bude remain second after a comfortable seven-wicket victory over St Blazey at Crooklets.
The visitors got off to a decent start with opener Rory Dixon (55) and dangerman Matt Bennetts taking them to 104-2 before the spin of Andrew De Rosa (2-30) separated them.
Bennetts soon went for 25, and although Dan Kendall and Josh Carne added 39, it was slow.
Wickets then fell towards the end with off-spinner Matt Williams claiming 4-29.
The chase of 180 was a routine affair.
James Sharman continued his fine form with a boundary-filled 52 from just 55 deliveries, and that set the platform for captain Warren Rumble to add an unbeaten 74 as they were home in the 40th over.
St Blazey returned to winning ways on Sunday with a six-wicket success at St Minver.
The home slipped to 88-6 before they rallied to reach 180-7 with Dean Jeffery (45no) and Rob Hawken (31) in the runs.
St Blazey eased home with six wickets and 19 balls remaining.
Rory Dixon made 73 before Paul Carne and Dan Kendall made 26 not out respectively.
Reece Thompson took 2-21 from nine hostile overs.
The other game saw St Austell Seconds beat visiting Ladock by four runs having posted 246-9.