By Gareth Davies
BOSS John Askey says that his Truro City side ‘didn’t deserve anything’ as they were bundled out of the FA Cup by Brackley Town.
The National League North outfit were comfortable victors in front of another four-figure gate at the Truro City Stadium.
Connor Hall profited on a home mistake to give the Saints a 21st minute lead with the same player doubling the visitors’ advantage shortly after.
Home custodian Dan Lavercombe twice denied Hall before the interval with Brackley having further chances after the turnaround.
“We didn’t deserve anything today,” Askey told trurocity.co.uk. “Last week (against Eastbourne Borough) we came away feeling very hard done to, but today, the first goal was a mistake by ourselves.
“That allowed the opposition to sit behind the ball and all round, we weren’t good enough and it is a very disappointing performance.
“(Brackley) are a decent team and they have a lot of old pros who know how to see out a game. They got men behind the ball, but physically we weren’t up to it.
“I made changes from our previous game to have a look at one or two players and that didn’t help us, although it was something I had to do.
“For the players, they have to learn from performances like this because if they don’t we won’t be winning games anytime soon.”
For a third consecutive game, City failed to trouble the scorers and they rarely looked like threatening the goal of Saints gloveman Jonny Maxted either.
So, with City keeping their powder bone dry, was Askey concerned about his side’s scoreless run?
“It wasn’t until today because we created a lot of chances in the last two games,” the 59-year-old revealed. “We haven’t created anything against Brackley and if we continue to play like that, it will be a concern.”