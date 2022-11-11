Argyle youngsters into FA Youth Cup second round
Plymouth Argyle’s youngsters cruised into the second round of the FA Youth Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Cheltenham Town in front of a crowd of 437 at Home Park, writes Mike Sampson.
A brace from Will Jenkins-Davies plus a Joe Hatch effort was enough for the young Greens to see off the challenge of the Gloucestershire outfit.
The first chance of the game fell to the visitors but Fin Jenner sent his free header well wide of Zak Baker’s goal. Argyle hit back with Freddie Issaka putting in a dangerous cross that Cam Walters did well to clear for a corner.
The home side were awarded a free kick 25 yards from goal which Cole Gibbings lifted over the defensive wall, only for visiting goalkeeper Ben Hoy to beat Issaka to the ball.
Argyle made the initial breakthrough on 19 minutes when Hatch’s right-wing cross found Jenkins-Davies scoring with a fine glancing header.
Cheltenham had to withstand heavy pressure, with Hatch twice sending efforts over the bar before the Pilgrims notched their second goal on 36 minutes.
Jack Endacott’s low, left-wing cross found Keiran Edworthy’s shot blocked for Jenkins-Davies to fire the loose ball into the net.
The second period began with Baker twice denying the visitors, before Argyle regained the initiative with their third goal on 61 minutes.
Skipper Oscar Halls headed the ball back across goal for Hatch to head home, despite the visitors’ attempts to prevent the ball crossing the line.
Argyle had a great chance to add a fourth after Hoy had brought down Hatch, but Caleb Roberts’ spot-kick was superbly saved by the Cheltenham ‘keeper.
The miss did not affect the eventual outcome as Argyle continued to comfortably hold on to their lead and claim a second-round trip to Gillingham.
Argyle: Zak Baker, Jack Matthews, Cole Gibbings (Joel Sullivan), Cole Fisher (Jensen Ireland 83), Oscar Halls (c), Caleb Roberts, Freddie Issaka, Will Jenkins-Davies, Keiran Edworthy, Joe Hatch (Lewis Colwell 75), Jack Endacott. Substitutes not used: Dan Holman (gk), Gene Price.
Cheltenham: Ben Hoy, Harry Tustin, Freddy Wilcox, Alfie Taylor, Cam Walters, Alex Wilkie, Jay Simpson, Brandon Liggett, Fin Jenner, Tom King, David Romer. Substitutes: Jude Franks, Ibby Olateju, Dan-Lewis Bamana, Elliott Lewis, Lenny Johnson, Hayden Coleman, Noah Parker.
