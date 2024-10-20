THE third Polperro open golf tournament took place at Looe Golf course on Monday, October 14.
A year-on-year increase in participants meant that 35 players took part this year, with a mix of ladies and gentlemen, residents of Polperro and frequent visitors to the village who live farther afield.
A special effort was made to make the journey and join in for the day, in what is now firmly embedded in the Polperro annual sporting and social calendar.
What was extra special for the competition was an opportunity for three sets of father and sons to be amongst those competing for the coveted trophy, which is retained and displayed in The Ship Inn pub in Polperro, where the post-match presentations, refreshments and live entertainment took place.
The winner of the competition this year was Sandy King, a resident of Polperro with a very respectable score of 44 points.