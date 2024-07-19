CALLINGTON have made one change from last weekend’s thrashing of Camborne for tomorrow’s trip to mid-table St Austell in the ECB Cornwall Premier League (1pm).
Cally are flying high in second at the moment, 16 points adrift of leaders Penzance who they visit on August 3, but know they must keep the pressure on to make that game at St Clare has plenty riding on it.
Callington have bolstered their pace bowling resources by bringing in Ben Alford for fellow teenager, batsman James Brenton.
Former Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller is again missing with a back niggle.
CALLINGTON at St Austell: Aidan Libby, Liam Lindsay, Luke Brenton, Graham Wagg, Matt Shepherd, Ollie Allsop, Toby May (capt), Joe White (wkt), Ben Ellis, Ben Alford, Harry Sawyers.
THE seconds have been in good form in recent weeks in Division Two East, and the Greens will look for a third straight victory when they welcome table-toppers St Austell Seconds.
They have strengthened the batting with the inclusion of James Brenton who has dropped down from the ones, with opening bowler Ben Alford going the other way.
Off-spinner Rhys Hodge also gets a recall as does the hard-hitting Charlie Coates with Peter Tancock and Zak Newton-Jenkins having an outing in the threes.
CALLINGTON SECONDS v St Austell Seconds: Ben Allsop, Richard Brown (capt), Alex Robinson, James Brenton, Blake Tancock, Charlie Coates, James Moon (wkt), Jim Shorten, Rhys Hodge, Ryan Hodge, Spencer Whatley.
The thirds name a strong side for their trip to Boconnoc in Division Three East (1pm).
Toby Beresford-Power and Liam Hunn are unavailable, but will hope their strong bowling line-up can do the business.
Spinner Joe Coates is available again and comes in against his old club, while all-rounder Chris Simpson will hope to continue his fine form at Deer Park.
CALLINGTON THIRDS at Boconnoc: Tom Neville (capt), Zak Newton-Jenkins, Peter Tancock, Chris Simpson, Ollie Bennett, Mohamed Durrani-Zubair (wkt), Ben Neville, Harvey Poad, Joe Coates, Oscar Crichton, Jarvis Hazeldine.