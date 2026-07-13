A RETIRED couple were left stunned after being presented with an edible replica of their new home in Bude.
The presentation was to mark the 250th customer of Newquay-based housebuilder Legacy Properties.
Geoff and Sally Cox, who recently moved into their new four-bedroom detached home at Upton Green in Bude, were presented with the bespoke cake, which had been carefully crafted to mirror their house down to the finest detail.
The breathtaking creation was produced by Niki Lowe Cake Design, a specialist cake designer based in Liskeard.
Niki recreated the couple’s property using intricate edible detailing, from the windows and distinctive slate tiles to the electric vehicle charging unit.
Homeowners Geoff and Sally, who recently relocated from Devon, said: “We couldn’t believe it when we saw it. It looked just like our house. The level of detail was incredible. It’s such a thoughtful and personal way to celebrate. We already feel lucky to have found our dream home in Cornwall, but this really is the icing on the cake!”
Mark Docherty, head of sales at Legacy Properties, said the celebration was about recognising both the company’s progress and the people at the heart of it. He was delighted to be able to mark this special occasion with a show stopping presentation which brought Cornish creativity and homeliness together.
He said: “Reaching 250 homes is a proud moment for us as a business, but it’s really about the people behind each of those homes. Geoff and Sally were the perfect couple to celebrate this milestone with.
“We wanted to do something memorable and personal for them, and the cake felt like a fun and fitting way to mark the occasion.”
The surprise marked a major milestone for Legacy Properties, which has now delivered more than 250 homes across 12 developments throughout Cornwall since the company's establishment in 2010.
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