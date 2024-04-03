Thinking about getting on the property ladder but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From chalet style bungalows to town centre apartments, there are a variety of properties on the market in Bodmin.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing £150,000 or less.
Summerville - £75,000
This detached chalet-style bungalow is in need of full modernisation throughout and is being sold by online auction.
The property is made up of a living room, a kitchen and utility area, a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, three further bedrooms, and a bathroom.
Outside, there are gardens to the front and the rear of the property, as well as space for off-road parking.
The property is being sold at online auction on April 22 2024 for a guide price of £75,000.
St Nicholas Street - £95,000
This first floor apartment is within walking distance of the town centre and is described as “ideal” for a first time buyer or investor.
The accommodation comprises a hallway, an open plan kitchen and living room, a double bedroom, a wet room and an airing cupboard.
The property is accessed via a shared drive, with allocated parking and an external staircase to the first floor.
Clifden Terrace - £135,000
This terraced home for sale is close to Bodmin’s town centre and is being sold with no onward chain.
The property is made up of a porch, a hallway, two reception rooms, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom,
Outside, there is also an enclosed rear courtyard garden, and the home is being sold by the modern method of auction.
Barn Lane - £140,000
This ground floor apartment is described as “modern” and is a short walk away from the Bodmin Beacon nature reserve.
Inside, there is an entrance lobby, an open plan reception room with an electric fire, a kitchen area with a breakfast bar, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The apartment has new carpets throughout, and outside there is an allocated parking space plus visitor parking.
Berrycoombe Road - £150,000
This end of terrace house is “well placed” for access to both the town centre and the Camel Trail.
The accommodation includes an entrance hall, a lounge, a dining room, a kitchen with a utility area, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property also has driveway parking and an enclosed rear garden, and would benefit from modernisation throughout.