Thinking about getting on the property ladder but want to keep costs to a minimum? 

From chalet style bungalows to town centre apartments, there are a variety of properties on the market in Bodmin.  

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing £150,000 or less.

Summerville - £75,000

The bungalow is in need of modernisation. (Auction House South West)

This detached chalet-style bungalow is in need of full modernisation throughout and is being sold by online auction. 

The property is made up of a living room, a kitchen and utility area, a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, three further bedrooms, and a bathroom. 

Outside, there are gardens to the front and the rear of the property, as well as space for off-road parking.

The property is being sold at online auction on April 22 2024 for a guide price of £75,000. 

St Nicholas Street - £95,000

The apartment is on the first floor. (Webbers Property Services)

This first floor apartment is within walking distance of the town centre and is described as “ideal” for a first time buyer or investor. 

The accommodation comprises a hallway, an open plan kitchen and living room, a double bedroom, a wet room and an airing cupboard. 

The property is accessed via a shared drive, with allocated parking and an external staircase to the first floor. 

Clifden Terrace - £135,000

The house is close to the town centre. (Miller Countrywide)

This terraced home for sale is close to Bodmin’s town centre and is being sold with no onward chain. 

The property is made up of a porch, a hallway, two reception rooms, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom, 

Outside, there is also an enclosed rear courtyard garden, and the home is being sold by the modern method of auction. 

Barn Lane - £140,000

The apartment is close to a nature reserve. (Webbers Property Services)

This ground floor apartment is described as “modern” and is a short walk away from the Bodmin Beacon nature reserve. 

Inside, there is an entrance lobby, an open plan reception room with an electric fire, a kitchen area with a breakfast bar, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

The apartment has new carpets throughout, and outside there is an allocated parking space plus visitor parking. 

Berrycoombe Road - £150,000

The house includes an enclosed rear garden. (Miller Countrywide)

This end of terrace house is “well placed” for access to both the town centre and the Camel Trail. 

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, a lounge, a dining room, a kitchen with a utility area, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. 

The property also has driveway parking and an enclosed rear garden, and would benefit from modernisation throughout.