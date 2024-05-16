“Feed your inner happiness” is a well known slogan for a particular delicious and healthy yogurt but it could equally apply to many of the summer activities organised by the CFWI, revelling in our glorious Cornish Countryside and discovering an area not especially known to some of us.
One in particular has an added bonus to an afternoon nature ramble along the Bissoe Valley on Thursday, August 8, 1.30pm to 3.30pm is that it will be led again by David Chapman (advisor to the arts and leisure sub/committee) who led such a popular event last year. This ramble will be about two miles in length on a very well surfaced path with a chance of spotting a variety of birds, butterflies, flowers and dragonflies. However there are more perks available, members can have lunch with David Chapman who will be at the café from 12.15pm, so members can come on an informal basis any time between 12.15pm and 1.30pm and order your own food from the café if you want it. Members will meet in the car park beside the café and bike hire. Cost of the event £6. Further details from Sandra Buck 01872 510568.
There is a reminder to members who appreciate even more ‘inner happiness’ and the spectacular scenery of other counties, to travel on a coach to Dartmoor on Thursday, July 25, and take in the dramatic moorland scenery recently witnessed by those taking part in the recent Ten Tors event. However our members can also share the colours of the beautiful Garden House at Buckland Monachorum where there is plenty of opportunity to open our purses. Cost of this event £31. For further details of this engaging trip contact Penny Picton 01209 843024
Even more “happiness” will certainly be absorbed at the Porthpean Outdoor Education Centre when members will be taking part in a range of activities including out and indoor events crafts, competitions and fun. Who is the first member to volunteer for paddle boarding? The event runs from Friday, August 30, to Sunday, September 1. Cost £225 for the full week end. Saturday only £75 Further details from Helen Kestle, 01736 7531104.This week end will contain all the adjectives pertaining to happiness, as members will confirm who have experienced other former CFWI outdoor events.
A visit to the WI marquee, at the Royal Cornwall Show on June 6, 7 and 8 also brings ‘pleasure’ for many reasons such as a warm welcome, admiration for the talented exhibits, bargains to purchase, and chiefly a reviving cup of coffee and a bun meeting up with friends, with a chance to ease aching feet.
There is a very informative article under the Campaigns Corner on “Cleaning up our Waters for people and Wildlife” following on from last years resolution. Some conscientious members have been working towards the benefits of swimming in our rivers, and getting certain areas designated with bathing status. Fortunately the merits of this scheme was announced on the National News this week, bringing publicity to this worthwhile project.
For those members who wish to exercise their little grey cells there is plenty to challenge, for instance the Arts and Leisure sub committee are inviting members to take part in this years Lets Go Trophy asking members to write in any form, prose or poetry an account of an Arts and Leisure quiz in which they have taken part within the last eighteen months. The entry should be no more than 500 words and can be entered individually or with the whole team. Entries to be emailed to [email protected] with “Lets go Trophy’ in the subject line of the email or by sending two copies of your entry to County House writing ‘Lets Go’ on the envelope. Closing date Friday, August 31.
Cornwall CFWI are very fortunate to own a very illustrious collection of silverware and other trophies awarded each year to members for a variety of competitions which are awarded at the Annual Council Meeting in October. The details of just two have just been announced. The press competition has two Cups, the Boslowick Cup is awarded to a press officer in her first year of office and the Whitecross Cup is awarded to a more experienced Press Officer. The programme competition has four trophies namely the Bugle Cup, the Goldsworthy Trophy, the Andrews Rosebowl and the Lander Cup. These are awarded for each category defined by the number of members in each WI. These important and particular competitions define the character of each WI. Full details and entry are given in this months County News.
There is no chance of any of our Cornish members suffering from inertia with this full programme of ‘happy’ events in the next few months.