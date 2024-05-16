One in particular has an added bonus to an afternoon nature ramble along the Bissoe Valley on Thursday, August 8, 1.30pm to 3.30pm is that it will be led again by David Chapman (advisor to the arts and leisure sub/committee) who led such a popular event last year. This ramble will be about two miles in length on a very well surfaced path with a chance of spotting a variety of birds, butterflies, flowers and dragonflies. However there are more perks available, members can have lunch with David Chapman who will be at the café from 12.15pm, so members can come on an informal basis any time between 12.15pm and 1.30pm and order your own food from the café if you want it. Members will meet in the car park beside the café and bike hire. Cost of the event £6. Further details from Sandra Buck 01872 510568.