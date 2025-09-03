For several years during the First World War the Foot family lived in Ramsland, a house at the end of a track leading from the village of St Cleer. Two of his seven children were born there and at the beginning of the track is a large piece of granite inscribed ‘Isaac Foot 1880-1960’. Foot owned a donkey to pull a jingle, on which he made the daily journey to Liskeard Station, to then board a train to Plymouth and walk to his solicitor’s office. His wife Eva would drive the jingle home or, on the occasions he had walked into Liskeard, take the jingle to meet him in the evenings.