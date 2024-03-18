Following this I attended an event highlighting the work of the Tri Service Safety Officers organised by my friend and colleague Steve Double the MP for St Austell & Newquay. Tri Service Safety Officers are police community support officers, on-call firemen, and NHS first responders all combined into one role. Working together with the local authority, TSSOs focus on prevention and early invention to target vulnerability and risk to improve quality of life and reduce frontline demand. I know that they are hugely welcome by the communities they serve and I would like to thank them for all the excellent work they do in South East Cornwall.