The truth is that these problems are all the fault of a government which (amongst other things) has failed to build enough affordable housing, failed to pay decent wages to care workers and failed to reform the NHS dentistry contract. The situation in Cornwall has been exacerbated by the failure to put proper controls on holiday rentals and second homes. Worse still, the Conservatives have used the cost-of-living crisis as an excuse to reverse plans to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels; a decision which is bad for the environment, bad for our economy and bad for the cost of living. Now, more than ever, the country needs political leaders who will offer positive solutions, but the Labour party has none. While the Tories are in turmoil over migration, Labour offer no alternative. Only the Lib Dems are brave enough to say something genuinely different: Far from being the cause of these problems, immigration is actually an important part of the solution, providing the workers we need to run our nurseries, hospitals and care homes.