“Oh, my giddy Aunt, me and Our Eddie only wanted to go see a show over on the mainland which finished after the last Isle of Wight ferry stops, so I found us a reasonably priced bed and breakfast in Portsmouth. As wonderful as they were, friendly and free breakfast included, we dropped our bags and ran out to the show. When we got back and settled into bed, I slowly started sinking lower and lower. I tried to turn over and had to ask Our Eddie to throw me life line as I thought I was drowning. You know the difference between a foam mattress and a memory foam mattress? It’s about £500. In my review, I told them, in no uncertain terms that rooms with a memory foam mattresses should come with a life guard.