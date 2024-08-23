Having a close look around the hedges and banks near the ford I found a poplar hawk–moth at rest on some vegetation. Hawk–moths are among our most impressive moths because of their size and there are eleven different species in the country. This one favours damp woodland beside running water and usually flies by night and, as I found, they rest in the open during the daytime. Indeed, we were there for more than an hour and just before we left, I noticed it was still resting.