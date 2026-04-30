I find it hard to believe Earth Goddess has only been in place for four years, but am unsurprised she failed to win the hearts of her people. Modern art is divisive, and in these days of social media, everyone’s an expert. It only takes one person to say “what a load of cobblers”, and everyone feels emboldened to pile on. No one seems capable of seeing the human being at the other end, who slaved and sweated over their work only to see it ripped to shreds.