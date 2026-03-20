“For the benefit of our tenant, in trying to explore alternative options for the adaption works to be delivered, we accept this resulted in delays. We can confirm approval for the adaptation work was given on February 18. We value greatly the commitments of all our veterans. We apologise for the delay in reaching a decision and the inconvenience caused on this occasion. If tenants experience delays or are unhappy with any aspect of our service, they can contact us directly or use our complaints process.”