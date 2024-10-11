Parachutes are just one of the emergency devices that can be used when an aircraft malfunctions. They can also be used as a means of sport, but I will always follow the line if an aircraft is functioning well what is the point of jumping out of it? There is a more modern day use concerning the word “parachuting”, this is defined as someone landing in an area that they are not particularly familiar with for the benefit of themselves or a group/organisation.
In July this is exactly what happened here in South East Cornwall when our very popular MP was defeated by someone who was not really known within the locality rode in on a crest of the wave of National opinion wiping out a majority of over 20,000. I agree totally that there were those in Westminster who had completely lost the confidence of the people they were there to represent, pursuing their own ambitions and squabbling amongst themselves – they deserved everything they got but unfortunately there were others who were affected, known as collateral damage. Our hardworking and dedicated MP was one of those.
For all the promises that were made pre-election the one thing that really stands out is what was not promised, all of which have been demonstrably shattering to many in our immediate area. Yes, we are seeing ‘change’ but certainly not for the good of all.
Another noticeable event this last ‘summer’ was brought home to many the absolutely disastrous plan of “re-wilding”. The aim was to allow numerous varieties of our local flora to flourish and not be subject to the over enthusiasm of some to imitate the manicured lawns of Wimbledon. I was initially in favour of such an idea and looked forward to a fantastic colourful display of nature’s finest. How disappointing it all was to only find occasional dock leaves, thistles, amongst over foot long grass totally ill-kempt, a haven for the less community minded dog walkers who refuse to pick up their dog’s faeces or the parasites that live off such droppings and infest long grass sites. Long grass on its own is a problem, passengers having to negotiate that grass when alighting from cars parked alongside pavements outside their own homes, not to mention ticks and other parasites which can be particularly active in April to July.
There were other added health risks which were obviously dismissed namely the reactions of hay fever sufferers and asthmatics to the high pollen counts. My initial favour soon subsided with my inbox filling up with those who weren’t and quite rightly so, what an unattractive mess.
So there it is, parachutes and parasites, different definitions and different meanings...
Cllr John Tivnan
Cornwall councillor for Torpoint