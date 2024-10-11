Another noticeable event this last ‘summer’ was brought home to many the absolutely disastrous plan of “re-wilding”. The aim was to allow numerous varieties of our local flora to flourish and not be subject to the over enthusiasm of some to imitate the manicured lawns of Wimbledon. I was initially in favour of such an idea and looked forward to a fantastic colourful display of nature’s finest. How disappointing it all was to only find occasional dock leaves, thistles, amongst over foot long grass totally ill-kempt, a haven for the less community minded dog walkers who refuse to pick up their dog’s faeces or the parasites that live off such droppings and infest long grass sites. Long grass on its own is a problem, passengers having to negotiate that grass when alighting from cars parked alongside pavements outside their own homes, not to mention ticks and other parasites which can be particularly active in April to July.