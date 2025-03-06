Porthust: Porth – cove, ust – St Just
what3words - /// finest.factoring.skidding
Porthust yw treveglos yn ogas dhe Lannvorek yn pluw Woran. Porthust yw an brassa tyller yn pluw hag yth yw tyller havi meurgerys rag havysi ha dredha yth ynkress an dreveglos pympweyth hy braster.
Gorran Haven is a village near Mevagissey in the parish of St Goran. Gorran Haven is the largest settlement in the parish and it is a much loved tourist destination which can cause the population to swell five times in size.
Porthust o porth pyskessa a vri dres voy ages hwegh kansblydhen ha kynsa rann hanow Porthust yw porth. An nessa rann yw Just neb a gollas an lyther ‘j’ rag dos ha bos ‘ust’. Sen Just yw kovadhys avel fondyor Bosvenegh kyns dos sen Petroc.
Gorran Haven was a famous fishing village for more than six centuries and the first part of the Cornish name (‘porth’) means ‘cove’. The next part is ‘Just’ which has lost the letter ‘J’ to become ‘ust’. St Just is commemorated as the founder of Bodmin before St Petroc came.
Kettell dheuth Petroc, Just a wayas dhe Borthust neb a dheuth ha bos ankor. Nyns yw travydh moy aswonnys a-dro dhodho ha nyns yw an keth Sen Just aswonnys nag yn Lanust nag yn Ros. An henwyn a veu usys diwettha, yn 1823. Ytho, Porthust: Porth a Sen Just.
As soon as Petroc arrived, St Just removed to Gorran Haven, where he became a hermit. There is nothing more known about him and he is not the same St Just recorded either at St Just in Penwith or in Roseland. The Cornish name was last used in 1823. So Porthust: The cove of St. Just.
An Rosweyth is a community organisation which exists to promote the use of the Cornish language. For further information, visit www.speakcornish.com