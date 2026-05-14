IT’S been, you might have noticed, a bit nippy of late. This didn’t deter Rog bringing out the summer gear (and legs) as he turned up at a recent pub dinner in shorts and a T-shirt. He always has been ahead of his time.
There’s the old saying, “ne’er cast a clout till May is out”. It’s certainly true this year, as it refers to not removing layers of clothing until the summer is really here. Clout is an Old English term for clothing, especially winter clothes.
The reference to May is a little less clear, as it may mean till the month of May is passed, or till the hawthorn – the May tree – is out in blossom, which usually occurs in late May. Hence the name.
The coldest May night in England was in 1941 when minus 9.4 degrees centigrade was recorded in Norfolk. We actually came quite close this year, with minus 6.1 degrees centigrade recorded in Altnaharra, in the Scottish highlands, and snow falling in the Shetland islands on May 5.
It’s all due to a strong northerly airflow from the still-cold Arctic region. Contrast that with when the temperature in London hit 29 degrees centigrade in early May 2025 – some difference.
The good news is that May is a variable month and can change quickly. In fact, it looks like much better temperatures are on the way and may even be with us by the time you read this. The favourable weather forecast means that Rog’s legs can stay out, and even go a slightly darker shade of magnolia.
With the good forecast in mind, I might join him soon, and I may have to take an exploratory peek into the barbecue to see if I remembered to clean it out back in October.
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