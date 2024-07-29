We now have a Labour government who has already declared they will reimpose building targets on Councils and reduce/remove rights of public consultation, thus putting our open countryside, green spaces, wildlife, and farmland under threat. We have a very sound Cornwall Local Plan that has worked to protect our precious wildlife and open countryside and I am fearful this will be pushed aside to impose overdevelopment without any thought to how we will cope with our already oversubscribed roads, schools, hospitals, waste treatment and surgeries. We have already built a high number of houses within Bodmin, in sustainable areas and have made efforts to keep those numbers to a manageable level. I fear this will all be thrown out of the window. Labours’ manifesto is clear it will be working towards Regional devolution and Regional Mayors. This is not something I welcome as our previous public consultation showed Cornwall had no appetite for a Mayor for Cornwall let alone a Regional Mayor for the Southwest. Council is working on a White Paper for Cornwall which will be looking to preserve the Cornish identity and getting the best deal for our residents