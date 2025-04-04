We saw a debate in the chamber, the House of Commons library, the underground chapel, the broom cupboard where suffragette Emily Davison hid during the 1911 census and then went out onto the House of Commons terrace until the division bell rang and I had to rush off as I only have eight minutes to get into the lobby to vote before they lock the doors! Coming to Parliament and doing a tour is a great learning experience for schools and there is also funding available to do it. Slots are quite hard to get and need to be booked in advance so do contact your MP if you need assistance.