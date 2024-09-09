On a slightly more positive note, I’m proud to announce that there has been some progress regarding our fight against sewage dumping. New anti-pollution laws are set to come in & hold water company executives responsible, including the possibility of jail time - but while these reforms are a start, I believe that they certainly won’t do enough. I will be pushing the government to go further, and having been in regular contact with South West Water, I will ensure that they are continually held to account.