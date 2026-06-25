South of St Materiana’s Church, on a prominent coastal ridge looking over Dunderhole Point, is a circular Bronze Age burial site. Another such site is located at the top of the hill of Condolden in the parish. The hill is among the highest in the county, outside of Bodmin Moor. Nearby, at Waterpit Down, is an early medieval wayside cross shaft. This stone, according to Historic England, could have been put up on the route of an older Roman road.