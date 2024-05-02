IT is not surprising that the weather is always talked about, we seem to have swung from some precious sunny days back into the cold and wet of winter. Sunshine and getting outdoors is a huge tonic and certainly good for wellbeing. Keeping fit and healthy is something that I think is so important.
We have an aging population, and the increased risk of falling is something that is very real, so I was delighted to hear of FREE classes, funded by Cornwall Council’s Public Health team that are now being offered to over 65s to prevent falls. Latest figures show there were 2,395 over 65s fall related admissions to hospital in Cornwall in one year.
The programme delivery model consists of four options: Face to Face instructor led delivery in community hubs and venues in 12 towns in Cornwall including Bodmin, livestreamed delivery via Zoom in community hubs and venues. Taught by qualified instructors on screen and supported by volunteers/staff in the room, livestreamed delivery via Zoom into individual’s homes or pre-recorded 25-week programme to follow at a time convenient to the individual or group setting.
iCareiMove are working closely with Cornwall Council’s Digital Inclusion project and the Digital Together project to support participants with accessing loan devices (tablets or laptops), accessing digital skills training to learn how to use Zoom and other skills.
They also help with troubleshooting and support on existing devices, such as advising which cable will connect their tablet to their television so that the class can be followed on larger screen or signal boosters to help with livestreaming in areas of poor connectivity. You can find more about the programme here Free classes now available to help prevent falls among over-65s in Cornwall - Cornwall Council or call 08000541118 and speak to Nikki or Pat.
It has been good to meet the police at the Safer Bodmin meetings. There is always a good number of participants, and we all share the same desire to see Bodmin a safe and happy place to live.
Mid-April we welcomed the Secretary of State for Education to Bodmin to visit the STEM centre at Callywith College Bodmin. 70 per cent of careers can now be accessed via Apprenticeship which in some cases leads to equivalent A level and Degree status, this is good news for our young people as it gives access to a wide variety of careers without necessarily moving away to University.
If you are house hunting and looking for something unusual or even exceptional I recommend finding time to visit the Show Homes at the Watchmaker site next to Callywith I will say no more except you will certainly leave the site with the biggest smile on your face.