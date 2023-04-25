FOUR Youths are being sought by Devon and Cornwall Police - in order to be thanked for their role in helping a man who became unwell in Bodmin.
An officer from Bodmin police station was on patrol in the Priory Park area of the town when she was flagged down by four young males, who had come across an adult male in need of medical attention.
They had already been looking after the male prior to flagging the police officer and had called for an ambulance. It has been reported that despite the officer joining the youths, they were reluctant to leave the stricken man until the ambulance arrived.
Now, police want to meet the four youths in order to thank them for their behaviour in helping the unwell man.
"This post is to show appreciation to those 4 males for such a fantastic job - well done! If anyone knows the identity of the fab-four, please get in touch with PC 6421 Andy Currie by emailing [email protected] as we would like to thank them in person."