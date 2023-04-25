A spokesperson for Bodmin Police said: "At approximately 3 pm on 23/04/23, an officer from Bodmin was on patrol in the area of the Shire Hall when she was flagged down by four young juvenile males. They had come across an adult male in need of medical attention in the area of Priory Park and had already been looking after him and called for an ambulance. Despite the officer joining them, they were reluctant to leave him until the ambulance arrived.