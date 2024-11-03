A CROWDFUNDING campaign has been launched to provide a permanent youth centre in Callington.
The Callington Youth Group Project (CYGP) hopes to purchase the building it currently rents, the former Lloyds Bank in Fore Street.
Refurbishing the property will cost around £400,000.
Grant funding is being sought from the Community Infrastructure Levy, and Callington Town Council has pledged £30,000 towards the project, said CYPG chairman Paul Carey.
“There’s lots of advantages to staying put in the building. The conversion of the upstairs into up to four flats would provide an ongoing income, as well as affordable starter flats for young people.”
To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cypg