Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Whenever you need it, your family and friends will go out of their way to lend a helping hand. Even when dealing with officials and those in high places, people will be more helpful than you expected. You will be asked to take on new responsibilities mid-week.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Even if you’re feeling sluggish, try to push yourself to participate in group and family activities, as well as anything else that’s happening around you. Although you may not feel excited at first, a friend or loved one with plenty of energy, will quickly lift your spirits.
Gemini (May22/June21)
There is a strong need to be helpful, useful and to feel a sense of belonging. You’re bursting with energy and pushing yourself to achieve a lot especially in group situations. With such a bright and cheerful outlook, people will feel inspired by your company.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You're focused on what lies ahead as you think about the potential of long-term plans you're developing. Sharing your ideas with friends who share your vision will lead to some fantastic insights, these conversations will also bring up some practical options.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Working in a team might feel unproductive at times. Plans seem to falter as they turn out to be unworkable and ideas are falling apart. You are determined to push your way through it all but not everyone will be as focused. What began as a joint project could turn into a solo mission.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Keeping on top of responsibilities can feel overwhelming at times. With some careful time management, you can stay ahead of everything. It's important to have a plan in place to reach your objectives. You thrive when you have a schedule or a deadline to work towards.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You're starting to recognise and acknowledge your talents and abilities. Someone might tell you that you've taken on too much. Don't pay any attention to them. Once you set your sights on a goal, you will do whatever it takes to achieve it.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Be sure to attend an important meeting at the start of the week. Make use of this chance to talk to some influential people. A casual conversation with a work superior may suggest a formal offer is on the cards for you. Get involved in volunteer work.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
You have made plans and you are clear about what you’re intending to do over the next few days. But you might face some opposition. Someone may not agree with your ideas and might prefer to explore alternative options.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Problems won't just disappear if you choose to walk away and leave others to handle them. Family disagreements have deep-seated causes that need addressing. It's essential for everyone to talk and to feel they are being listened to.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You’re rushing around all over the place hardly pausing to catch up with anyone. As it is, the fewer people around you the better. Even your most lively friends will feel drained trying to keep up with you.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Although it hasn’t been easy, you’ve been doing your best lately to share your true feelings and dreams for the future. Now those efforts are starting to pay off. Relationships are more harmonious than they have ever been before.